Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,129 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPB opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The Campbell Soup Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

