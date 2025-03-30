Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after acquiring an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

