Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $3.43 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $96.20 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

