Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.'s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $370.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.



Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

