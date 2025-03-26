LifeMD, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:LFMDP)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

LifeMD Price Performance

NASDAQ LFMDP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

