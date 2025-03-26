Head-To-Head Contrast: Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) vs. Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Gryphon Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 10 1 3.09 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.90%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Gryphon Digital Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $349.78 million 3.25 -$56.66 million ($3.70) -2.74 Gryphon Digital Mining $7.69 million 1.18 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Gryphon Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -18.27% -13.47% -7.24% Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -133.06%

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

