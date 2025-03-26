Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Issues Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OXBR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 48,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

