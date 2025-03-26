LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.77% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $114,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. Umpqua Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

