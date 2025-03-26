Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.