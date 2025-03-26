AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

