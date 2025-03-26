Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,144 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 3.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.15% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $103,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 61.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after acquiring an additional 126,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

