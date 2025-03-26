kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Stock Price Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.65. 66,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 83,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.51.

kneat.com Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$589.99 million, a PE ratio of -68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.70.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

