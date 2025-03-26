Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.