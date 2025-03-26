Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts UCL Q1 Earnings

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of uCloudlink Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for uCloudlink Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 3.9 %

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 22.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCL. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in uCloudlink Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

