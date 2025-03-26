Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $14.55. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 93,336 shares trading hands.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 60,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.