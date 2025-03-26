Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $220.37 and last traded at $219.05, with a volume of 85129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average of $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

