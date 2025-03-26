JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) vs. Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Financial Contrast

JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JIADE and Lincoln Educational Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JIADE $16.97 million 0.93 N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $440.06 million 1.13 $26.00 million $0.32 49.06

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.2% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JIADE and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JIADE N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 2.33% 10.60% 4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JIADE and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JIADE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than JIADE.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats JIADE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians. The company operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

