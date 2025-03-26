27,526 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

