Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 33,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,769,070.48. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,466 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 1.4 %

RBLX stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.