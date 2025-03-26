Request 1-Day Volume Hits $3.15 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $114.55 million and $3.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00004157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00027368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00004029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,514,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,514,601.71478857 with 744,291,191.41916329 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11395582 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $2,981,119.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

