XPLR Infrastructure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XIFR)

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,854 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 121% compared to the average daily volume of 3,095 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPLR Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 610.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 418,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.04 million, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.13. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

