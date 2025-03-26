Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $424.30 and last traded at $432.11. 1,119,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,131,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $544.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.63. The company has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

