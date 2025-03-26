HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 291.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

VKTX traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,422. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,822.25. The trade was a 23.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,314,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at $101,170,867.50. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,014 shares of company stock worth $12,782,849 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

