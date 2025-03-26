HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.21. Approximately 112,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,191,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

