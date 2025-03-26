Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,420,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 2,530,425 shares.The stock last traded at $1.19 and had previously closed at $1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,704 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,997,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals



Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

