Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.1% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock valued at $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

