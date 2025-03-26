Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Cap of $11.19 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.19 billion and approximately $225.56 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $86,672.53 or 0.99851287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86,580.86 or 0.99745686 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.02 or 0.99394491 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 129,077 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC20 token on Ethereum, backed 1:1 by Bitcoin (BTC). Launched in January 2019, it bridges Bitcoin’s liquidity into Ethereum’s ecosystem, enabling its use in decentralised applications (dApps), decentralised exchanges (DEXs), and DeFi protocols. WBTC tokens are fully backed by Bitcoin held securely by custodians, with all transactions and reserves transparently auditable on-chain. The wrapping process involves three stages: receiving, minting, and burning, ensuring seamless conversion between Bitcoin and WBTC. Initially created by BitGo, Kyber Network, and Ren, WBTC is governed by the WBTC DAO, a decentralised organisation overseeing merchants and custodians. WBTC is compatible with Ethereum wallets and dApps and supports cross-chain interoperability, being available on Ethereum, Base, Kava, and Osmosis. Its primary use cases include providing liquidity to DEXs, enabling DeFi participation, and facilitating Bitcoin’s integration with smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

