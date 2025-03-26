Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $31,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 390,024 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 229,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,001,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,959,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 153,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

