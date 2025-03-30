Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

TEVA stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

