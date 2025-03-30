ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICUI opened at $140.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $196.26.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 51,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

