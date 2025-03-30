Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.

AUR stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

