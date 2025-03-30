X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.25 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.39.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,412.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,323.70. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,663 shares of company stock worth $91,198 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 501.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 383,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 335,036 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 227,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,105 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

