OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

OneSpan Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 48,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

