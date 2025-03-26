Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $21.94. 47,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 23,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.57% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sprott Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

