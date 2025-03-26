Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Increases By 833.3%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

ABC-Mart,Inc. stock remained flat at $18.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

