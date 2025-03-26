Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.15 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 305.80 ($3.94). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 303.60 ($3.91), with a volume of 34,810,391 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.51) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.76) to GBX 410 ($5.28) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 350 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 317.14 ($4.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.76.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 185,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £542,717.04 ($698,747.32). Also, insider Robert Berry purchased 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £8,902.32 ($11,461.72). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

