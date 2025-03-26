Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

