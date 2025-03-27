Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

