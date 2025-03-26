Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 198,239 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 198,239 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.26% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

