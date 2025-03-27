Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Get Entegris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 19.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.