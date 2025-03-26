iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,041,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 322,098 shares.The stock last traded at $38.28 and had previously closed at $38.44.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $881.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.