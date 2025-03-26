System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.77). 43,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 17,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.64).

SYS1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of System1 Group from GBX 840 ($10.88) to GBX 865 ($11.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.88) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 627.88. The firm has a market cap of £76.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.

Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.

Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.

System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.

