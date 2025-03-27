Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.71 and last traded at $112.93. Approximately 11,014,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 43,498,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.