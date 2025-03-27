Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $614.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.71. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

