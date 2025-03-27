SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a growth of 940.5% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,784,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SMC Entertainment Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of SMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 3,650,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,973. SMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.05.
SMC Entertainment Company Profile
