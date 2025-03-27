SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a growth of 940.5% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,784,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SMC Entertainment Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of SMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 3,650,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,973. SMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.05.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

