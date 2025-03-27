iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,986,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the previous session’s volume of 519,775 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $25.35.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

