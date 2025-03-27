BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.69.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

About BRP

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 104,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 12-month low of C$50.77 and a 12-month high of C$102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.