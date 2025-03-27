iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 167128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $809.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 936.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

