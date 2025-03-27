Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Approximately 2,060,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,237,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07).

Petrofac Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

