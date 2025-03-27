Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 849.8% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHWGF remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

