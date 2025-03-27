Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 849.8% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHWGF remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
- Trading Halts Explained
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.